“Officer leh we deal with this before we reach de station”

– Govt. employee reportedly tells cops after busted with illegal guns, duffle bag of cash

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A government employee attached to the Ministry of Health, on Monday attempted to bribe police investigators after they busted him with an illegal gun and a duffle bag with some $5M in cash stashed in the back seat of his tinted Volkswagon car.

His exact words to the investigators were, “Officer leh we deal with this before it reach de station.”

According to police, the ranks had busted him after receiving a report that a simple larceny was committed on the Ministry of Health’s bond located at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Several of the Ministry’s employees were identified as possible suspects and police had reportedly set up a sting operation to capture them.

He was among the several employees they were on the lookout for, and during the arrest, investigators searched his car. In the back seat of the car, they found a duffel bag filled with cash. Inside the same bag, police found two guns with matching ammunition – a .9MM Luger pistol two rounds of matching ammunition and .380 pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of matching ammunition.

Unmoved by the man’s request to “Leh we deal with this before it reach de station,” the police ranks detained him and took him to the Golden Grove Police Station. His colleagues were also arrested and taken there too.

At the station, the employee did not give up trying to buy his freedom from the ranks. While being interviewed about the illegal guns in his possession, he reportedly took out $1.7M in cash from the bag and offered it to the ranks to drop the charges.

The ranks in response refused the offer and cautioned him that he had just committed another offence by trying to bribe them.

He reportedly became even more desperate to buy his way out of jail and said, “Well sir, tek de whole bag ah money, all I want is me freedom.”

According to the ranks, the total amount of cash in the bag was $4.8M in Guyana currency and another $5,700 American currency.

The cash has since been seized along with the firearms and the suspect remains in custody.