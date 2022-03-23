Man on remand after allegedly stabbing, abandoning wife

Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old man is currently on remand after he reportedly stabbed his wife multiple times and abandoned her on Saturday last.

The man, Michael Hercules, made his first appearance in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune and was placed on remand. The matter will be heard again on May 3, 2022.

According to reports, the 42-year-old woman was on Saturday forced to call her relatives for help after her husband allegedly abandoned her after stabbing her three times with a kitchen knife during an argument they had at Buck Town, Wismar Linden, Region 10.

According to police the stabbing occurred around 13:30hrs. Investigators said that the victim was travelling with her husband in his car when they started arguing. The husband reportedly stopped the car at Buck Town and they both exited as the argument got more heated.

A police report revealed that while exchanging words, the suspect went to his car trunk and returned with a kitchen knife which he used to order the woman back into his car. She reportedly obeyed but the argument continued and the husband allegedly stabbed her three times – to her chest, lower right leg and hand. It is not clear at which point the woman came out of the vehicle but, according to police, the man sped away in his car leaving her behind on the road.

The injured woman managed to make contact with her relatives via her mobile phone and they responded immediately by heading to the area. They then rushed her to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was admitted for emergency attention.

According to police, the woman is in a serious but stable condition.