Mahdia Movements Family beat St. Cuthbert’s Mission by seven wickets

Kaieteur News – Mahdia Movements Family defeated host St. Cuthbert’s Mission by seven wickets when the teams collided in a 30-over fixture on Saturday last.

Batting first, St. Cuthbert’s Mission were put on the back foot early on with pacers Raydon Austin and Suresh Dhanai making inroads. They never recovered and were bowled out for 50 in 17.2 overs. Timothy Andrews made 20 as Austin picked up 4-4, Eon Hooper 2-6, Dhanai 2-9 and Rajkumar Singh 2-16.

Mahdia Movements Family responded with 56-3 in eight overs. Ryan Adams made 15 not out while Deonarine Seegobin scored 13. Ronnie Simon took two wickets. The game was sponsored by Mahdia Movements Family.