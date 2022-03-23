Lusignan SC to host 7-a-side softball on Sunday

Kaieteur News – Lusignan Sports Club will be hosting a 7-a-side softball competition on Sunday starting at 10:00hrs.

The competition will be played in the Open and Masters Over-40 categories. Entrance fee for the Open is $7,000, while in the Masters division teams will be required to purchase 11 bar-be-cue tickets to gain entry.

Trophies and cash prizes will be up for grabs in the Open division, while teams will battle for trophies in the Masters segment.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Lusignan Sports Club and teams can contact Raj on 645-0674 for registration.