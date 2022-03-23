Latest update March 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lusignan SC to host 7-a-side softball on Sunday

Mar 23, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Lusignan Sports Club will be hosting a 7-a-side softball competition on Sunday starting at 10:00hrs.
The competition will be played in the Open and Masters Over-40 categories. Entrance fee for the Open is $7,000, while in the Masters division teams will be required to purchase 11 bar-be-cue tickets to gain entry.
Trophies and cash prizes will be up for grabs in the Open division, while teams will battle for trophies in the Masters segment.
All proceeds from the event will go towards the Lusignan Sports Club and teams can contact Raj on 645-0674 for registration.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor Championships

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor Championships

Mar 23, 2022

Kaieteur News- Having just concluded a safe and successful 2021 National Indoor Competition, Archery Guyana proudly announced that this coming weekend, on Sunday March 27, 2022, it will be hosting...
Read More
Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Mar 23, 2022

Cox, Danns and Ondaan recalled for Courts Caribbean Classic

Cox, Danns and Ondaan recalled for Courts...

Mar 23, 2022

Imlach guides OMCC to eight-wicket win

Imlach guides OMCC to eight-wicket win

Mar 23, 2022

Rose Hall Canje and Port Mourant CC advance to the final

Rose Hall Canje and Port Mourant CC advance to...

Mar 23, 2022

Georgetown march to 4th triumph with East Bank demolition

Georgetown march to 4th triumph with East Bank...

Mar 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Sugar is dead

    Kaieteur News – The G$250,000 grant per sugar worker in Skeldon was a farewell gift. Some of the sugar workers may... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]