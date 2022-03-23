Imlach guides OMCC to eight-wicket win

Latest update March 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 23, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur New-Tevin Imlach struck an unbeaten half century to guide One Movement Cricket Club to an eight-wicket victory over Vines Academy Cricket Club in a 40-over match played on Saturday.
Vines Academy Cricket Club opted to bat and were bowled out for 145 in 32 overs at LBI ground.
S. Michael struck one four and two sixes in a top score of 30, while B. Balgobin made 22 with two fours and one six, K. Singh contributed 15 and S. Balgobin 14.
Tuen Hicks claimed 2-3, Rayson Gill 2-6 and Royale Melville 2-25.
Imlach stroked three fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 78 to lead the chase as OMCC responded with 147-2 in 27 overs. Miguel Parks made 20 with two fours while Owen Andrews scored 18 and Joshua Ferrell 17 not out.
L. Sammy had 1-12 and R. Singh 1-22.
Mar 23, 2022Kaieteur News- Having just concluded a safe and successful 2021 National Indoor Competition, Archery Guyana proudly announced that this coming weekend, on Sunday March 27, 2022, it will be hosting...
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – On Monday midday, I received a telephone call from Captain Gerry Gouveia, former President of the Private... more
Kaieteur News – The G$250,000 grant per sugar worker in Skeldon was a farewell gift. Some of the sugar workers may... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]