Imlach guides OMCC to eight-wicket win

Kaieteur New-Tevin Imlach struck an unbeaten half century to guide One Movement Cricket Club to an eight-wicket victory over Vines Academy Cricket Club in a 40-over match played on Saturday.

Vines Academy Cricket Club opted to bat and were bowled out for 145 in 32 overs at LBI ground.

S. Michael struck one four and two sixes in a top score of 30, while B. Balgobin made 22 with two fours and one six, K. Singh contributed 15 and S. Balgobin 14.

Tuen Hicks claimed 2-3, Rayson Gill 2-6 and Royale Melville 2-25.

Imlach stroked three fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 78 to lead the chase as OMCC responded with 147-2 in 27 overs. Miguel Parks made 20 with two fours while Owen Andrews scored 18 and Joshua Ferrell 17 not out.

L. Sammy had 1-12 and R. Singh 1-22.