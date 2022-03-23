Hindu wedding house violence and ignorance

Dear Editor

Just before Phagwah 2022 Dr Vindhya Persaud, the head of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha and Minister of Social Services, called on people to stop disrespecting Hindu festivals with alcohol and vulgarities. She did not specifiy who those people were but in this letter I will make the case that it is Hindus who throw Hinduism into the gutter with rum, noise, and other violence as evidenced at Hindu wedding houses.

Hindu wedding houses are characterised by rum and noise and chop up. Hindus commit violence on their neighbours and even people who live as far away as a half mile with their noise canons called “music.” That is violence. The sound/shock waves are like Mike Tyson hooks to the head to those nearby and Larry Holmes jabs to the head to those who live farther away. Noise is physical violence to the brain and a vexation to the spirit and soul.

Noise causes the spirit/soul to descend to the lower body and so induces ignorance rather than enlightenment. All people strive for peace and happiness through enlightenment but Hindus force ignorance unto people with their noise. Compounding matters is the rum drinking which brings more ignorance to those consuming it and who are near the noise canons. They are prone to indulging in other violence such as chopping up. Worse is that such ignorance attracts other lumpen elements to the wedding house and that increases the chances of chop up.

Hindu wedding house have caused non-Hindus to conclude that rum and noise are part of Hindu culture and that chopping up is really blood sacrifice to the Gods. In my neighbourhood a few years ago I was berated by an Afro Guyanese for calling the police on some Hindu noise makers. He said to me,” that is the people religion and people have a right to practice their religion.” And recently even some Hindu leaders, like Ramaya on the Corentyne, have taken to label rum and noise as “social gathering” and “family get together.”

What kind of people would have “social gathering” and “family get together” at 1 am, 2 am, and 3 am? What kind of people would subject their young children and grandchildren to noise and rum at those hours? Even wake houses close off by 9 pm. The Hindu wedding house today reflects how much Hindus have degenerated. Noise is ignorance. Rum is ignorance. Chopping up is ignorance.

The ignorance is not limited to weddings but it is a daily feature of Hindus. It is a failure of Hindu leaders, some of whom see the need to have such ignorance because it makes them feel “high caste” and “better “ and so they take no stand against it. Maybe the answer is conversion of the Hindus because when they do convert they stop the rum, noise, and chop up. Plus wearing a tie and walking with a Bible makes them feel superior to the Hindus.

The fact of the matter is that Hindus have to live with Christians and Muslims who are offended by their weekly rum and noise weddings. I have a few suggestions for Dr Vindhya Persaud and other Hindu leaders.

1. No permit for “playing music.” It is against the law to make noise but people can apply for permit to break the law.

2. Stop wedding house activities at 6 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays.

3. Make it unlawful to do rum in the presence of children under age of 21.

4. Make it a criminal offense to do rum in presence of children under 10 years of age.

5. Remove all rum shops from residential areas.

6. Remove from public all rum ads.

Rum and Noise culture is ignorance and must be actively fought against by all Hindu leaders. In closing some further advice for Dr Vindhya. When issuing public appeals do not use big words such as desist, vulgar, alcohol, and derogotary. The people who do rum and noise at Hindu wedding houses are largely semi-literate or just just plain illiterate. Use simple words or hire CN Sharma or Critic to do PR.

Yours Sincerely,

Malcolm Harripaul AA