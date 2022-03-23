Georgetown march to 4th triumph with East Bank demolition

DCB/ Premier Insurance U15 Inter-Association 2022 Tournament

Georgetown churned out their fourth victory in the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB)/Premier Insurance U15 Inter-association 2022 tournament yesterday.

Georgetown batters humbled East Bank Demerara to claim their fourth win at MYO ground, while at Meten-Meer-Zorg, Naresh Sankar ripped through the Upper Demerara line up to give West Demerara their second win.

At MYO, East Bank won the toss and took first turn at the crease and were bundled out for 71 from 33.3 overs of their allotted 50. Middle order batter Roupie Rajaran top scored with 17 while opener Josiah Lim chipped in with 11, no other batter managed to reach double figures. Spinner Dhanesh Persaud collected 3 for 14, while Brandon Henry claimed 2 for 8 and Shane Prince, Kwesi Wilkinson, Reyaz Latif and Jonathan Mentore took one wicket a piece.

In reply, Georgetown raced to their target from 17.4 overs as openers Lomar Seecharran and Kishan Silas contributed 29 and 23 respectively. Sayyad Lakeram was the lone wicket taker for the East Bank team as Georgetown claimed victory by 7 wickets.

Meanwhile at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Demerara won the toss and elected to bat and reached 63 all out from 21.3 overs. Arvind Suknanad top scored with 12 and was the lone batter to reach double figure. Keron Phillips and Vickram Persaud claimed 3 for 13 and 9 respectively, while Carlos Clark collected 2 for 13.

In response, Upper Demerara struggled as they fell for 41 from 13 overs. Phillips came back with the bat and in an effort to take his team to their target before he was dismissed for 14. Bowling for West Demerara, Naresh Sankar ripped through the Upper Demerara batting line up as he claimed 8 for 7 and was supported by Shaker Lall and Joshua Kishudidial who took one wicket each. West Demerara won by 22 runs.