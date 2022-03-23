G-Boats and Edison Chouset renew support for YBG

Latest update March 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 23, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News –Early yesterday, it was announced that Edison Chouest Offshore and G-Boats Guyana has recommitted its support for the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organisation for the third consecutive year, matching their contribution from the previous year for the YBG 2022 calendar.
In a simple sponsorship handing over ceremony at the company’s local office located on Brickdam, Georgetown, co-director of YBG, Chris Bowman, expressed gratitude for the investment, emphasising that because of partners like G-Boats in the last three years, the organisation has been able to sustain youth basketball development through the Pandemic.
In addition, YBG is now able to safely transition back into a full calendar of school and youth basketball tournaments.
Daniel LaFont, speaking on behalf of Chouest Offshore and G-Boats, noted that the company was well pleased to be supporting YBG because of their own experience and affinity to basketball which makes youth basketball a natural fit.
YBG are the organisers for the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) among other youth level Basketball tournaments.
Mar 23, 2022Kaieteur News- Having just concluded a safe and successful 2021 National Indoor Competition, Archery Guyana proudly announced that this coming weekend, on Sunday March 27, 2022, it will be hosting...
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – On Monday midday, I received a telephone call from Captain Gerry Gouveia, former President of the Private... more
Kaieteur News – The G$250,000 grant per sugar worker in Skeldon was a farewell gift. Some of the sugar workers may... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]