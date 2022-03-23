Latest update March 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

G-Boats and Edison Chouset renew support for YBG

Mar 23, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News –Early yesterday, it was announced that Edison Chouest Offshore and G-Boats Guyana has recommitted its support for the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organisation for the third consecutive year, matching their contribution from the previous year for the YBG 2022 calendar.

Ross Chouest (second left), hand over sponsorship check to YBG, Chris Bowman, with Daniel LaFont (left) and Rayad Boyce (right), Co-director YBG.

In a simple sponsorship handing over ceremony at the company’s local office located on Brickdam, Georgetown, co-director of YBG, Chris Bowman, expressed gratitude for the investment, emphasising that because of partners like G-Boats in the last three years, the organisation has been able to sustain youth basketball development through the Pandemic.
In addition, YBG is now able to safely transition back into a full calendar of school and youth basketball tournaments.
Daniel LaFont, speaking on behalf of Chouest Offshore and G-Boats, noted that the company was well pleased to be supporting YBG because of their own experience and affinity to basketball which makes youth basketball a natural fit.
YBG are the organisers for the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) among other youth level Basketball tournaments.

 

