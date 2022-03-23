De Opposition know about inflation

Kaieteur News –Dem boys went to de petrol station yesterday fuh put some air in dem tyres. De attendant tell dem boys $100 per wheel. Dem boys complain how it used to be free. De attendant seh is inflation.

De guvament should talk to de Pee N Cee about how to control inflation. If is anything dat de Palm tree party know about is inflation. When dem was in power, in de 1980’s, people use to talk about skyflation – inflation going through de skies.

De Pee N Cee also gat experts in inflation. Dem can summon de Bingo man. He know a lot about inflation. Or dem can call pon de Low-Low man, he know how fuh mek dem high numbers invalid.

De Pee N See gat de secret fuh inflation. Dem gan tell de guvament fuh introduce load-shedding, scheduled load shedding, and fuh only give water a few hours every day. Dem gan tell Guyanese fuh tighten dem belt and bear dem chafe.

Dem gan recommend closing down de flour mill and bring back rice flour. And dem gan encourage people fuh plant cassava stick pon dem parapet.

Deh gat a lady does sell fudge pon de pavement. She used to sell one fuh $20. Every day a man does pass and drop a $20 pon she table but he don’t tek no fudge. He do dis fuh years till one day when he drop de $20, she turn to him and say, “De price gone up. Is now $30 fuh one.”

