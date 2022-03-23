De Opposition know about inflation

Latest update March 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 23, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News –Dem boys went to de petrol station yesterday fuh put some air in dem tyres. De attendant tell dem boys $100 per wheel. Dem boys complain how it used to be free. De attendant seh is inflation.
De guvament should talk to de Pee N Cee about how to control inflation. If is anything dat de Palm tree party know about is inflation. When dem was in power, in de 1980’s, people use to talk about skyflation – inflation going through de skies.
De Pee N Cee also gat experts in inflation. Dem can summon de Bingo man. He know a lot about inflation. Or dem can call pon de Low-Low man, he know how fuh mek dem high numbers invalid.
De Pee N See gat de secret fuh inflation. Dem gan tell de guvament fuh introduce load-shedding, scheduled load shedding, and fuh only give water a few hours every day. Dem gan tell Guyanese fuh tighten dem belt and bear dem chafe.
Dem gan recommend closing down de flour mill and bring back rice flour. And dem gan encourage people fuh plant cassava stick pon dem parapet.
Deh gat a lady does sell fudge pon de pavement. She used to sell one fuh $20. Every day a man does pass and drop a $20 pon she table but he don’t tek no fudge. He do dis fuh years till one day when he drop de $20, she turn to him and say, “De price gone up. Is now $30 fuh one.”
Talk half and leff half.
Mar 23, 2022Kaieteur News- Having just concluded a safe and successful 2021 National Indoor Competition, Archery Guyana proudly announced that this coming weekend, on Sunday March 27, 2022, it will be hosting...
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – On Monday midday, I received a telephone call from Captain Gerry Gouveia, former President of the Private... more
Kaieteur News – The G$250,000 grant per sugar worker in Skeldon was a farewell gift. Some of the sugar workers may... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]