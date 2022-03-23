CJIA wins Inter Ministries/Government Agencies Tapeball Competition

Kaieteur News – T

he GTT sponsored Inter Ministries/Government Agencies/Community Knockout Super 6, 8-a-side Tapeball Cricket Competition came to an end on Saturday, March 19, at the Durban Park tarmac.

CJIA defeated GGMC in the final to win the GTT trophy and $100,000 cash prize while the runner up had to settle for the second place trophy and $60,000.

GGMC took first strike and posted 66 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted overs as J. Thomas top scored with 23.

The eventual champions replied with 72 runs without the loss of any wickets as K. Viera led with an unbeaten 57. That performance earned him the man-of-the-finals award.

The competition was organised by the Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee and Co-ordination by James “Uprising” Lewis under the objective, “Creating space for workers’ relaxation after hard work.”

Meanwhile, the Inter Secondary Schools Tapeball Cricket Competition which was run simultaneously with the Inter Ministries competition, concluded on Saturday at the same venue with Patentia Secondary School winning the Sports Ambassador Trophy in the finale.

Patentia defeated North Georgetown Secondary to claim the medals and bragging rights to accompany the championship trophy. Six schools competed in the 4-over knock out event.

The tournament was organised by the Holy Family Bible Club and coordinated by Lewis.

The Holy Family Bible Club’s next big event is the PKF Barcellos, Narine and Company Knockout Tapeball Competition which is slated for the Easter weekend.