Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor Championships

Kaieteur News- Having just concluded a safe and successful 2021 National Indoor Competition, Archery Guyana proudly announced that this coming weekend, on Sunday March 27, 2022, it will be hosting its 2021 Outdoor Championships sponsored by Seven Seas.

Even more exciting is the fact that for the first time, the Guyana National Stadium will have on its revered grounds, Archers vying for the top position.

“Seven Seas,” a brand distributed by Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc., has continued to re-commit its support to Archery Guyana, and will be exclusively sponsoring this 2021 Outdoor Archery Competition.

Seven Seas has been around for generations, becoming a household name over half a century ago. Its products are the culmination of a continuous, rigorous, and intense research and development process resulting in formulations that are known for their excellent quality and high standards. Seven Seas products help families live their #TRUEAGE through their range of products built on the science of OMEGA-3.

The Seven Seas brand started out with COD LIVER OIL, which our parents fed to us at a tender age, and has since developed a range of essential health products, aimed at enhancing our hair, skin and nails, reducing joint inflammation and more importantly, assisting with brain development and memory support. Helping us to look younger, think smarter, and be radiant inside and out are some of the benefits of using Seven Seas Products.

It should also be noted that Seven Seas has an established JointCare range, which supports an active lifestyle and consists of different formulations, such as JointCare Supplex, Complete, and Max. These products start with Omega-3 and Glucosamine and include various additions such as Calcium and Chondroitin which focuses on the health of bones, cartilage, muscles, and connective tissue.

Thanks are expressed by Chairman of the Competitions Committee, Umasankar Madray, for Seven Seas’ continued collaboration as a competition sponsor. Special Thanks to the Management of Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. and Seven Seas and Oasis Water Sponsor, Guyana Beverages Inc. and its management as we move forward to promote the sport of Archery in Guyana.