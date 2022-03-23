Achievers YSC to host T20 match on Sunday

Latest update March 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 23, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News- The Achievers Youth and Sports Club will be hosting a T20 match on Sunday in honour of the club’s manager and President David Black.
The match which was scheduled for Saturday last, but had to be postponed, will be played at Bush Lot ground.
The game will be played between David Black XI and Achievers Rest Team. Black XI comprise of: Kevin Sinclair, Isai Thorn, Shamal Angel, Arthley Bailey, Andrew Dutchin and Leroy Bristol, while the rest team include Raffel Estraido, Steffon Adams, Kenje Sedoc and Carlston Nurse. Black celebrated his birth anniversary on Saturday last.
