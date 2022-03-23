1 patient in COVID-19 ICU, 7 new cases

– as US lists Guyana as high-risk for transmission

Kaieteur News – With no COVID-19 fatality recorded in one week, the Ministry of Health in its daily reporting revealed on Tuesday that one patient is now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.

The Ministry in its latest dashboard recorded seven new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,202. Out of the number of confirmed cases 34,100 individuals are women while 29,102 are men.

The dashboard data further shows that 11 persons are in institutional isolation, 111 in home isolation and 18 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,853 persons have recovered from the virus.

Although cases have been dwindling, Guyana has been listed among the countries with Level Three COVID-19 transmission by the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This means that Guyana is a high-risk country for transmission.

The country is listed as a Level Three country on the CDC’s travel advisory dated March 21, 2022.

Given this high-level status, the CDC has advised persons to make sure they are vaccinated and up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines before travelling to Guyana.

“If you are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to Guyana. Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19. Anyone 2 years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces. Follow all requirements and recommendations in Guyana,” the Centers noted.

Presently, the advised being offered by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony is that persons could choose to follow safeguard measures or not. It’s pretty much “up to you,” he said.

