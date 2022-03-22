Priyanna Ramdhani win Bronze in Women’s Doubles

Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association Championship 2022…

– Brother Narayan finishes 4th in Men’s Singles

Priyanna Ramdhani copped a bronze medal in the Women’s Double, while her older brother Nayaran missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the Men’s Singles at the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association Championship 2022 National Badminton competition over the weekend.

In the group stage (round-robin) Narayan won 4 out of his 5 matches then went on to the medal round in semi-finals, there he lost to Kunal Sokar 21-14, 16-21, 21-12 after a very tiring and upsetting match where several questionable calls were made which frustrated and demotivated Narayan. Notwithstanding, he went on to play for 3rd place but was not successful and lost to Yuge Zeng 21-17, 21-11. However, he played a good season and was awarded ACAC Athlete of the Year and the CCAA All-Canadian Award.

His younger sibling, Priyanna, played exceptionally when she and her partner Abbey Taylor came from the lower rankings and took on several of the seeded players and beat them to the bronze medal in the 3rd place playoff.

In the group stage they lost 3 out of their 5 matches but managed to secure a spot in the medal round (semi-finals). In semis they played against the No. 1 seed Victoria Duong and Praanjal Taneja and lost 21-19, 21-18. They then played Salina He and Kathie Liu and won in a thrilling third setter 18-21, 21-16, 21-16, Priyanna playing hard and strong to secure a bronze medal for her team. This championship brings the season to a close.