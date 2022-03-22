Latest update March 22nd, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Priyanna Ramdhani win Bronze in Women’s Doubles

Mar 22, 2022 Sports

Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association Championship 2022…

– Brother Narayan finishes 4th in Men’s Singles

Priyanna Ramdhani in Doubles action with Abbey Taylor (right).

Priyanna Ramdhani copped a bronze medal in the Women’s Double, while her older brother Nayaran missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the Men’s Singles at the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association Championship 2022 National Badminton competition over the weekend.

Nayaran and Priyanna Ramdhani following their latest competition in Canada.

In the group stage (round-robin) Narayan won 4 out of his 5 matches then went on to the medal round in semi-finals, there he lost to Kunal Sokar 21-14, 16-21, 21-12 after a very tiring and upsetting match where several questionable calls were made which frustrated and demotivated Narayan. Notwithstanding, he went on to play for 3rd place but was not successful and lost to Yuge Zeng 21-17, 21-11. However, he played a good season and was awarded ACAC Athlete of the Year and the CCAA All-Canadian Award.

Nayaran Ramdhani competes in the Singles tournament.

His younger sibling, Priyanna, played exceptionally when she and her partner Abbey Taylor came from the lower rankings and took on several of the seeded players and beat them to the bronze medal in the 3rd place playoff.
In the group stage they lost 3 out of their 5 matches but managed to secure a spot in the medal round (semi-finals). In semis they played against the No. 1 seed Victoria Duong and Praanjal Taneja and lost 21-19, 21-18. They then played Salina He and Kathie Liu and won in a thrilling third setter 18-21, 21-16, 21-16, Priyanna playing hard and strong to secure a bronze medal for her team. This championship brings the season to a close.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ACS Guyana tour Nandu (60), Looknauth (3-7) spur Everest to 6-Wkt win

ACS Guyana tour Nandu (60), Looknauth (3-7) spur Everest to 6-Wkt win

Mar 22, 2022

ACS loose first game…face Guyana 1X today at Everest By Sean Devers West Indies U-19 skipper Matthew Nandu stroked an accomplished 60 after off spinner Richie Looknauth captured 3-7 from five overs...
Read More
West Berbice clubs benefit from Fiazal Jaferally MP Trust Fund

West Berbice clubs benefit from Fiazal Jaferally...

Mar 22, 2022

Priyanna Ramdhani win Bronze in Women’s Doubles

Priyanna Ramdhani win Bronze in Women’s Doubles

Mar 22, 2022

Kunusasha wins, improves in all events

Kunusasha wins, improves in all events

Mar 22, 2022

Concacaf confirms details for 2022 Concacaf W Championship draw

Concacaf confirms details for 2022 Concacaf W...

Mar 22, 2022

GAICO Grand Prix Chess Tournament underway

GAICO Grand Prix Chess Tournament underway

Mar 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Sugar is dead

    Kaieteur News – The G$250,000 grant per sugar worker in Skeldon was a farewell gift. Some of the sugar workers may... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]