Mason charged for allegedly killing GDF rank

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man who was arrested for the murder of a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) medex, who was stabbed to death during a brawl at his sister’s wedding last Sunday, was on Monday remanded to prison.

The defendant, Nizam Persaud, a mason of Good Hope Squatting area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), made his first court appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore where the capital charge of murder was read to him.

Persaud was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on March 13, last at Lot 143 Phase Two, Good Hope, ECD he murdered 30-year-old Chavez Mangal.

Magistrate Azore remanded the young man to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 13, 2022 for statements.

It was reported that on the night of March 13, 2022 the fatal stabbing was perpetrated by a group of uninvited guests.

Kaieteur News was told it was Mangal’s younger sister who got married that day and it was at the groom’s residence that he was allegedly stabbed.

One of the dead man’s sisters had told this publication that while everyone was enjoying themselves, there was a group of young men who were picking trouble with some girls on the dance floor. She related that the young men are from the Good Hope area but they were not invited to the wedding.

“There were these young guys there by the music set drinking and touching girls as they dance,” the woman explained. According to her, it was one of her cousins and the young men who had an altercation after that.

The woman said when the fight broke out, the men started to pelt beer bottles at each other, causing the guests at the wedding to run and hide. Kaieteur News was told that Mangal was stabbed while trying to be a peacemaker between his cousin and the group of young men.

After he got stabbed, he reportedly ran into the kitchen where he collapsed, and it was one of his sisters that discovered that he was injured and rushed him to the hospital.

A police report stated that it was one of the suspects who was at the DJ booth at the time, that pulled a knife from his waist and stabbed the GDF rank to his right upper chest.

An eyewitness who related the stabbing incident to police was also injured during the ordeal. Similar to what Mangal’s sister told this newspaper, the police reported that the four young men had armed themselves with glass bottles and had thrown the bottles at the building, after which they ran away.

The report also states that the 24-year-old DJ who had exited the yard during the commotion, was confronted by one of the suspects who chopped him to his left hand and robbed him of a Mac Pro Book laptop computer valued some $130,000. The injured DJ was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was examined and admitted.

According to police, Mangal, who was rushed to the Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital, succumbed to his injuries around 01:00hrs on Monday, March 14. Mangal, who worked in the army for about 10 years, resided at Enterprise Garden, ECD and was described as a loving and caring person.

It was reported that Persaud was arrested about five houses away from where the incident occurred. According to reports, he was searched and ranks found two knives and a scissors in his pants waist. The suspect had visible injuries to his forehead, left hand and body. He was questioned about his injuries and reportedly told police that he was at the wedding house and was attacked.

Kaieteur News was told that the three other suspects involved in the brawl are still in hiding and investigations are ongoing.