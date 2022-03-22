Kunusasha wins, improves in all events

USATF 2022 National Youth Indoor C’ships…

Kaieteur News – Kunusasha Medas-King continues to destroy the competition following her magnificent performance over the weekend in the USATF 2022 National Youth Indoor Championships, hosted at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, New York.

She swept Gold in the Girls 9-10 400m, 800m and 1500m races and vastly improved her time in all three events, one week after another sparkling performance in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Indoor Track and Field National Championship at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

In the 800m event, she easily turned in the best time of the 30 competitors, 2:37.67s, comfortably claiming the top spot ahead of the closest competitor that ran 2:42.03s. Her time for the meet one week ago which she won was 2:37.90s

Competing over 1500m, Medas-King was again the name to beat in a grid which featured 16 athletes. She won with a time of 5:18.28s, beating the second best time of 5:19.29s. This meant she improved her time by over eight seconds, with the previous event time being 5:26.82s

The 400m sprint was the only race she entered with preliminary rounds. Kunusasha clocked a time of 1:10.88s in the prelims which was the second best time behind Isa Young who ran 1:07.24s. However, in the final, 1:05.27s was more than enough to win her the top spot on the podium.

This time was at least three seconds faster than a week ago when the place fourth with a time of 1:08.81s.

Meanwhile, young Sean Kitt who also attended the AAU Indoor Championships competed in USATF Indoor event also. He was able to secure bronze in the 8-and-under Boys 400m but was not so fortunate when he took part in the 200m and 800m events. However, they were very commendable performances. He is now rated as among the top 10 in his age group in the 400m.