Fix de old before building de new

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Ministry of Health biting off more dan it can chew. It announce multi-billion dollar plans fuh dis year. It seh it gan start wuk pun a whole set ah new hospitals. But before it do dat, it should fix dem bruck-a-down hospitals wah it gat.

It should start with de Georgetown Hospital. Deh gat a show call Undercover Boss weh de head of dem company does put on disguise and go around to dem businesses to see de service dem providing.

De Minister of Health should put on a disguise and walk in some of de departments of de public hospitals.

De system does not work at de guvament hospitals. And before dem create mo hospitals and mo headaches fuh demselves, dem in de guvament should start addressing de shortfalls of dem hospitals wah we gat.

Dem boys seh Guyana is an oil producing country and a simple thing like CT scan yuh gat to pay fuh at dem public hospital. Dat shouldn’t be happening and de only reason nuff wrang thing happening is because dem gat too much conflict of interest within de health system.

Put yuh existing house in order before yuh acquire new ones.

Talk half. Leff half.