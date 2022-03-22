Deo, London, Harry triumph in House of Majesty annual golf tourney

Kaieteur News – Bholawram Deo, Shanella London, Bridgelall Harry were the big winners on a hot afternoon when the Lusignan Golf Club hosted the House of Majesty annual golf tournament on Saturday.

The champion best net golfer was the remarkable poised Bholawram Deo – who’s playing partner, Chilean ambassador Juan Miguel, is described as a most consistent golfer. His patient approach often results in a place on the podium.

London’s victory in the 0 to 9 flight was amazing because she was also a major part of the host committee. She managed to keep her composure to emerge in a deadlock with club captain Patrick Prasaud, winning first place after a count back.

The full list of winners is; Best net overall- Bholawram Deo, Best Gross and Longest drive- Avinash Persaud. Nearest to the flag- Patangilee Persaud. Best Net Scores by Flight- Handicap 9 and under: 1st- Shanella London, 2nd- Patrick Prasaud, 3rd- Mike Mangal, 4th- Kasim Khan

Handicap 10 to 18: 1st- Bridgelall Harry, 2nd- David Harry, 3rd- Assrodeen Shaw, 4th- Maxim Mangra.

Handicap 19 and over: 1st-Bholawram Deo, 2nd- Jordi Pinol, 3rd- Chet Bowling, 4th- Maurice Solomon.

LGC Club secretary, Chet Bowling, thanked the representatives of The House of Majesty Beacon Ministries for doing a fantastic sponsorship, creating a family oriented environment. He added that this is very important to golf and is something which the Lusignan Golf Club cherishes.

Bowling also thanked the members for turning out in large numbers, recognizing the most important role members play in keeping golf relevant in Guyana.

Archbishop Guy Griffith spoke on behalf of the sponsor and began by paying homage to the driving force behind the House of Majesty, Pope Emanuel London. The Archbishop recognized London’s sportsmanship by listing a few of the sports disciplines he has been involved in and said he is someone who always strive to bring the best out in people.

Griffith also thanked the LGC for the opportunity to sponsor. He reminded the members and attendees that Beacon Ministries has been sponsoring tournaments since 2013 and is fully intending to continue. He thanked all players and congratulated the winners while presenting a token to all participants courtesy of Beacon Ministries.

In the coming week, the Lusignan Golf Club will be sharing details of its youth outreach agenda which will take flight on April 16th. This new push is intended to begin a sustained campaign designed to give more youths access to the golf course and mentors. LGC hopes to develop the next generation of golfers to represent Guyana on the international stage. With professional golf being a very lucrative sport as well as an Olympic event, Guyanese should set our sights on achieving top status.

The LGC hopes to also garner support from the government for the expansion of the club to an 18 or 27- hole professional golf course, which will greatly aid in the growth and development of golf locally.