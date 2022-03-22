Concacaf confirms details for 2022 Concacaf W Championship draw

Latest update March 22nd, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 22, 2022 Sports
– Guyana to play home and away
Kaieteur News – Concacaf has announced important details for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship (CWC) official draw that will see Guyana, play one match at home and one away when the April window opens.
Guyana face Nicaragua on Friday April 8 at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora from 20:00hrs then battle with rivals, Trinidad and Tobago, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in the Twin Island Republic.
The region’s eight best women’s senior national teams will compete for the W Championship title, including the United States and Canada (two highest-ranked nations) and six nations determined via the 2022 Concacaf W Qualifiers.
A total of 30 nations are currently participating in the W Qualifiers and will compete in the final matches during the Women’s International Match Window of April. At the conclusion of April’s window, each of the six group winners will qualify for the 2022 CWC.
Guyana leads Group F with six points and a superior goal difference ahead of T&T who also have six points. Nicaragua sits third on three points while Dominica and Turks and Caicos are yet to score a point.
When the top team from each group moves on, the 2022 CWC will kick off with a Group Stage. After round robin play, the top two teams in each group will move on to the semifinals and in doing so, qualify directly to the 2023 FWWC (four teams).
Meanwhile, the third placed teams in each group will qualify for a 2023 FWWC Intercontinental Playoff (two teams).
The semifinals, final and third-place match will be played in a single elimination format, with the Champion qualifying for both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup, to be held in 2024.
The runner-up and third-place teams will also square off in a Concacaf Olympic play-in series, scheduled for September 2023. The winner of the play-in will also qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.
