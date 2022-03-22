Latest update March 22nd, 2022 12:58 AM

Another mystery?

Mar 22, 2022

Dear Editor

It is over a month since the fishing trawler and three of its crew members disappeared. While consistent efforts were employed to locate the boat and crew to date the search has yielded nothing substantial except fishing net.

Is this another mystery as that other mystery – the MH 370 flight – which disappeared several years ago and today remains disappeared and unfounded?

Regards
Shamshun Mohamed

