ACS Guyana tour Nandu (60), Looknauth (3-7) spur Everest to 6-Wkt win

ACS loose first game…face Guyana 1X today at Everest

By Sean Devers

West Indies U-19 skipper Matthew Nandu stroked an accomplished 60 after off spinner Richie Looknauth captured 3-7 from five overs to lead Everest to a commanding six-wicket victory at Everest yesterday over the touring American Cricket Society (ACS) team.

In the wonderful setting of the Everest ground, a stone throw away from mighty Atlantic Ocean, the home team broke the three- match winning streak of the ACS with yesterday’s win after the visitors had beaten Canal Number 2 at LBI and Enmore at Enmore and Chesney in Berbice on Sunday.

In mainly overcast conditions, ACS were restricted to 129-7 in a match reduced to 25 overs due to a late start, Trinson Carmichael top scored with a typically aggressive unbeaten 31 from 26 balls with four fours and a six but only the consistent Dominique Rikhi, who missed Sunday’s game in Berbice to relax on his birthday, reached 20 with a classy 24-ball 25 with four boundaries to follow-up his 48 and 63 in his two games.

Kevin Boodie (16), Damion Jacobs (13), Orian Williams (11) and Randall Williams (10) all looked set before losing their wickets.

Off-spinner Richie Looknauth was again impressive while Gudakesh Motie, bowling left-arm wrist spin, took 2-41.

When Everest began the run-chase they lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul; caught at point cutting at left-arm spinner Carmichael for five at 6-1.

Former West Indies Test Opener Rajendra Chandrika (8) and Nandu took the score to 38 before ACS’s leading wicket-taker, former Jamaican First-Class leg-spinner Jacobs had Chandrika caught and bowled to claim his 10th wicket in four matches.

The left handed pair of Nandu and Askaya Persaud joined forces in an entertaining 81-run partnership with victory just a few runs away, Rikhi removed them both in the over.

Nandu, who got his innings going with an imperious square-driven boundary which speed across the lush green outfield, faced 60 balls and reached the boundary five time in his 60, while Persaud’s 43 lasted 38 balls and included three four and two sixes.

Former West Indies batter Assad Fudadin, who bowled an impressive spell of medium pace, finished unbeaten on 11.

Today ACS face a Guyana XI in their fifth game in five days before playing three more back-to-back games.

Rikhi, who has two ODIs for the USA and Jacobs who played 50 First-Class and represented the West Indies ‘A’ team before playing for the USA, will be guests on tonight’s ‘Sean Devers Sports Watch’ Radio Programme from 8-9pm on Kaieteur Radio.