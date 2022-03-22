Latest update March 22nd, 2022 12:58 AM

4 patients in COVID-19 ICU

Mar 22, 2022 News

– 1 new case recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, reported that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
No new deaths have been recorded but the Ministry noted that one new COVID-19 infection was recorded within the last assessed 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,195.
Of the confirmed cases, 34,096 are women while 29,099 are men.
The dashboard also shows that 12 persons are in institutional isolation, 128 are in home isolation and eight are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,829 individuals have recovered.

