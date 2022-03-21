Team Mohamed’s speeds up track preparation

GMR&SC Return to Quarter Mile…

Kaieteur News – One week remains before the highly anticipated Return to Quarter Mile drag race meet is staged and fans and racers alike are licking their chops at the enticing battles that will take place.

March 27 is designated as D-Day for the racers with the South Dakota Circuit undergoing major preparation work ahead of the event.

Spearheading the works is the team Mohamed’s Enterprise camp, headed by Principal and owner, Azruddin Mohamed.

Mohamed, in a comment said, “We are glad to see drag racing return to the South Dakota Circuit after having such a long layoff. As soon as we got the word we began putting things in place to begin track preparation immediately after the club’s circuit race event.”

“What we are doing is correcting some amount of damage that an errant racer had caused earlier in the year and then we will begin laying rubber up and down the 1320 to ensure that there is maximum grip. The reason we are doing this is to ensure that on the day, the highest level of competition can be achieved for spectators and fans.”

Home to the fastest machines locally including the Godzilla and Goliath Nissan GTRs, the team is also planning to showcase its newest monster, a fully built rail car.

“I don’t want to speak too much about the actual cars yet. They have been ready for quite some time now and I feel that if all goes well Sunday, we may see another track record but only then can we know,” Mohamed added.

The current strip record held by the Godzilla GTR stands at 7.5 seconds in the 1320.

Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday at the club’s Albert Street, & Thomas Lands venue, Mohamed’s Enterprise; 29 Lombard Street, Georgetown, Motor Trend Service Center; Area L Foulis Public Road E.C.D, West Coast Customs Wash Bay; Vreed-en-hoop, W.C.D, Massive Audio; Parika, E.B.E, Homeline Furnishing; 592 New Amsterdam, Berbice, Sukhpaul’s Business Enterprise & Auto Sales,;Lot 7-8 Strand New Amsterdam, Berbice and Sukhpaul’s Service Station; Corriverton, Berbice.

Adult tickets will cost $2000 while children will cost $500.

Meanwhile, competition is expected from Suriname with more than 10 cars so far confirming participation.