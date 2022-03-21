Still wear yuh mask

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De COVID nah done yet. Nuff people feel dat because de guvament slacken de restrictions dat de virus disappear.

Dem wrang. De virus still deh about. Is just dat is more people surviving de Omicron variant. Suh when some people fell sick, dem nah worry fuh guh and get tested because dem feel dem gan survive it. Suh de testing low and de positive cases low.

But if yuh look at de number of people in de ICU yuh gan understand dat while it falling, it also mean dat dem gat plenty more case out deh wah nah recorded.

Suh dem boys seh nah drop yuh guard yet. Keep yuh face mask on even though it nat mandatory.

Deh gat nuff event tekkin place. And people still going to dem event without wearing a mask. But what does get dem boys annoyed is when dem see people wearing dem mask under dem nose. Is like dem feel dat is enough fuh just cover dem mouth alone.

Dem boys glad when dem walk down de road and dem see nuff people wearing dem mask. In fact, dem boys still wearing dem mask because dem boys owe some people some money and dem nah wan dem people recognise dem. So de face mask still helping to disguise dem boys from people who dem boys owe money.

Talk half. Leff half.