Shomari Wiltshire is the new Men's Champion – Fernandes reclaims Women's crown

Mar 21, 2022

Guinness Senior National Squash Championship…

Kaieteur News – Shomari Wiltshire held his nerves against defending champion Jason Ray Khalil to whisk away the title of Senior National Men’s Champion in the finale of the Guinness Senior National Squash Championships yesterday at the Georgetown Club Courts.

Jason Ray Khalil’s performance was very commendable. His ability to reach and execute shots was a cut above the rest.

Wiltshire lunges into the final stroke that won him the Senior Men’s National Squash Title.

Contesting the last match of the day which was observed by a boisterous crowd, Wiltshire defeated the more experienced senior player 3 – 2 to lift the title. Wiltshire and Khalil battled in perhaps the most intriguing match of the tournament that also featured the longest rally of the event.
The former champion got off to a great start as he won the first two games 12 – 10 and 14 – 12, but they were not without a fight. The eventual victor was able to claim his first game, 12 – 10, and that boosted his confidence to secure the fourth set (11 – 9) in grinding fashion.
It all boiled down to the fifth and final set. Even though the effort given by both sides was 110%, it was the better composure down the final stretch which got Wiltshire the victory. On the other side, Khalil was bent on challenging the referee for marginal calls at regular intervals.At one point, Wiltshire led the final set 9 – 1 and kept piling on the pressure until the match point was claimed at 11 – 3.

Shomari Wiltshire drops his racquet and shouts in celebration upon winning the match point in the finale of the Senior Men’s National Squash Championship.

In the third place showdown, Alex Arjoon defeated Daniel Ince 3 – 1 with scores of 11 – 6, 11 – 9, 13 – 15 and 11 – 5.
Fifth place in the Men’s Draw was won by the new Senior Women’s National Champion, Nicolette Fernandes. She defeated Nicholas Verwey 3 – 1 with scores that read 11 – 7, 11 – 5, 5 – 11 and 11 – 9.
Seventh place went to Sam Ince-Carvalhal who defeated Steven Xavier 11 – 7 and two sets which ended 11 – 6 in Carvalhal’s favour.
On Saturday, the semi-final round saw Wiltshire trounce Arjoon 13 – 11, 11- 6, 2 – 11, 11 – 6 while Khalil won against Daniel Ince in straight sets 11 – 5, 11 – 5, 11 – 6.
Nicolette flexes on the competition
Undoubtedly one of the most known Squash personalities in Guyana, Nicolette Fernandes, exuded sheer brilliance against the defending Women’s National Champion, Ashley Khalil, to sweep the women’s division on Saturday.
Fernandes was no nonsense in her approach as she won in straight sets 11 – 5, 11 – 2 and 11 – 3.
Finishing third was Taylor Fernandes who eased past Gabrielle Fraser 11 – 7, 14 – 12, 12 – 14, while Ashley De Groot brushed aside Tian Edwards 11 – 0, 11 – 0, 11 – 2, to end in fifth place.

 

 

 

