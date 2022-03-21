Motorbike clubs host memorial ride for ‘fallen’ colleagues

Kaieteur News – More than seventy-five bikers engaged in a memorial ride on Sunday to remember their colleagues who perished in road accidents.

Riders from four motorbike clubs, Sonic Hunters, Assassins Full Throttle, Piranhas and Essequibo Road Rippers, gathered for the event that saw riders making stops between Soesdyke on the East Bank of Demerara to as far as Rosignol West Bank Berbice.

Roderick Dyer, President of the Sonic Hunters told the Kaieteur News that the event was in honour of “fallen riders” and to bring safety awareness regarding the use of motorcycles. “I must insist on the use of protection. Riders must wear protection, must wear a helmet. A lot of persons riding on the road and they think it’s all fun and games and skills, but protection; a helmet can save your head, a helmet can save your life.”

Dyer said that safety is a message he would like to drive into the minds of especially young riders that they must invest in protective gear. He said many times riders die or suffer from head injuries when they do not wear helmets. Dyer also appealed to drivers to be considerate of motorcycle operators, stating that they too are road users. At least 12 deceased persons were remembered having been members of the motorbike clubs.