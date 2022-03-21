Latest update March 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Kevin Christian again among the runs as Police beat GNIC

Mar 21, 2022 Sports

GCA’s NBS 40-overs 2nd Division Cricket…

Kaieteur News – At the Police Sports Club Eve Leary, the Cops beat GNIC by five wickets on Saturday in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society (NBS) second division 40-overs cricket tournament.

Kevin Christian followed up his unbeaten 102 in the two-day game 62 on Saturday.

Quincy Ovid top scored with 37 from 58 balls with four fours while David Dick reached the boundary twice and cleared it once in his 24.
Shun Desouza hit a four and six in a 30-ball 19 as GNIC were dismissed for 128 all out in 35 overs as none of the other batters reached double figures although Extras contributed a healthy 20 runs.
Ameer Mohamed captured 5-20 to add to his 3-22 against Bel Air in the last round. He was supported by Pernell London with 2-31 and Troy Benn with 2-21 bowling for Police who marched to 129-5 in just 17 overs.
The in-form Kevin Christian stroked an attractive 62 from 55 balls in an innings decorated with seven fours and a six to follow-up his half century two rounds ago and his unbeaten century in the last round of the Noble House Seafoods 2-day two-tournament against Third Class.
Extras contributed 29 with Chemroy Kendall being the only other batter to reach double figures.
Trevon Jones, who trapped Christian LBW and also had the wicket of Kendall, was GNICs best bowler with 2-24, while Rashid Benjamin picked up 2-44. (Sean Devers)

 

