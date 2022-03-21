Guyana, Suriname private sectors deepen ties

…eye partnership in agriculture, mining and energy

Kaieteur News – Guyana and its eastern neighbour Suriname, is set to tackle three main areas of business as the private sector of the English and Dutch speaking nations strengthen bilateral relations. Guyana’s Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Suriname Trade and Industry Association (VSB) have established a Guyana-Suriname Private Sector Business Council, dedicated to strengthening economic ties and initiatives regarding shared interests and the creation of the envisioned Single Market and Economy.

PSC Chairman, Paul Cheong, told Kaieteur News that the Council which was formed March 16, is gearing to, “immediately commence work in the areas of agriculture, mining and energy.”

In tackling the areas mentioned, Cheong said that the body will be looking at existing trade barriers. “The Council will first take a comprehensive look at these barriers in relation to the free movement of goods and services and take immediate action to address these areas.” Cheong noted however, that as a new body, the Council is in the process of compiling necessary information regarding barriers and where work in the mentioned business areas could commence.

A press release from the PSC said that as the governments of Guyana and Suriname strengthen bilateral relations, the countries’ private sector also realized the importance of their involvement as the engines for growth and development in both countries.

Cheong described the collaboration as historic noting that, “The relationship with Suriname is necessary.” He said that there are many synergies that could be achieved.

According to the release, VSB’s Chairman, Bryan Renten said, “The private sector will find opportunities to collaborate in the various sectors, and with the assistance of the Guyanese and Surinamese governments are working on the removal of all barriers for the realization of efficient bilateral trade.” The VSB Chair noted that the Council’s next meeting will see a detailed strategy, with a list of issues that would need to be addressed.

The PSC release said that the Council’s information was shared with Suriname’s President, His Excellency, Chandrikapersad Santokhi during a courtesy visit by the newly established Council Chair.

The Council’s first official meeting was held on March 16, 2022, where ambitious but necessary targets were set, and a meeting agenda for the next 12 months was set out. The next council meeting is slated to be held in May 2022 in Guyana, after which bi-monthly meetings will be held, the PSC said.

The Business Council will have joint leadership with VSB’s Chairman, Mr. Bryan Renten elected as Chairman for the first six months, after which the Chairmanship will be handed over Mr. Paul Cheong for the next six months.

It was noted that, President Sanotkhi pleaded for the relationship between Suriname and Guyana to be an example for the region. “We will show the region how it should be done. We don’t sit next to each other as competitors but as partners”, the President said.

The Council has 10 members from the private sector comprising five from both countries. The members from the Surinamese side are Mr. Bryan Renten, Mr. Derrick Klaverweide, Mr. Rishie Parbhudayal and Mr. Farsi Khodabux while the members from the Guyana side are Mr. Paul Cheong, Mr. Norman Mc Lean, Mr. Ryan Alexander, Ms. Latoya Jack and Mr. Leekha Rambrich.