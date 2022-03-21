Govt in move to consolidate, revise all laws

Latest update March 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – In keeping with plans to overhaul and modernise Guyana’s legislative landscape, the Government of Guyana, through the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs has embarked on an initiative to consolidate and revise all of the Laws of Guyana, including principal and subsidiary legislation in force as at 31st December 2022.
This consolidation and revision exercise, is a collaborative effort between the Law Revision Commission, a Unit within the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, and the Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project, and will be executed by the Regional Revision Centre Inc., an Anguillan company.
According to a press release by the AG’s Chambers, Attorney General, Anil Nandlall is of the view that this consolidation and revision process, taken together with several other transformative initiatives currently underway, will deliver on a manifesto promise to modernise the legislative landscape.
The release noted that the last consolidation and revision exercise was undertaken pre-2012. That exercise produced the 2012 Revised Edition of the Laws of Guyana. That process took place nearly twelve years ago, and a plethora of news laws have been promulgated since, the release stated. “Incorporating those laws into principle legislation, and the consolidation of them has become necessary. The time is therefore ripe to produce a new volume of the Laws of Guyana which is current, comprehensive, and accurate,” Nandlall is quoted in the release as saying. He added, ”quite importantly, this process will also see the rectification of several deficiencies which afflicted the last revision exercise. This exercise will take place over a twelve-month period. Work commenced on 21st February 2022 and will conclude on 20th February 2023.”
Meanwhile, to facilitate the required work, the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, through the IMPACT Justice Project, will supply the Regional Law Revision Centre with: electronic copies of the last (2012) Revised Edition of the Laws of Guyana; the printed edition of the last (2012) Revised Edition of the Laws of Guyana; a copy of the Consolidated Index of the Laws of Guyana for the revision periods 2009, 2010 and 2021; and The Gazette publications of the Laws of Guyana for the revision period 31 December 2010 to 31st December 2021.
When the current consolidation and revision exercise is completed, the Regional Law Revision Centre will provide Guyana with completed electronic (MS Word and PDF versions) files of the Laws of Guyana as of 31st December 2022. These files will then be used to produce the 2022 Revised Edition of the Laws of Guyana, the release concluded.
