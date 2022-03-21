Latest update March 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ganesh, Seyhodan lead USA team to win over Chesney

Mar 21, 2022 Sports

ACS Guyana tour…

By Sean Devers in Berbice

Kaieteur News – On a sun kissed day in the agriculture setting of the Chesney Cricket ground in Corentyne Berbice, the American Cricket Society (ACS) registered their third consecutive victory when they beat the home team by 152 runs to maintain their unbeaten streak on their eight-match tour of Guyana.With the branches of Coconut trees swaying in a very strong breeze and a good sized and vocal gathering, which included National players Jonathon Foo, Nial Smith and Gudakesh Motie along with the BCB President, watched as ACS reached 286 in their 35 overs.

Jeetendra Sookdeo is bowled by Narine Deonarine who had 4-45 yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Karran Ganesh drives during his unbeaten at Chesney yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

The 35-year-old Karran Ganesh fashioned a delightful unbeaten 92 from 58 balls with eight fours and six sixes on a track with good pace and carry and a lush green outfield.
Ganesh got good support from openers Randall Wilson who hit four fours in his 34 and Askaya Homraj who contributed 24 with three fours and a six, while Kevin Boodie whose 34 was decorated with a four and four sixes.
Narine Deonarine had 4-45 for Chesney who lost an early wicket before Imran Khan, who played in Guyana’s winning Sanford T20 team, hit a Breezy 21 with a four and two sixes but once he was dismissed it was 45-2.
But only Yourdon Gurdyal with an entertaining 31 towards the end reached double figures as Jacobs had 2-22 to take his tally the nine from three matches.
But it left-arm spinner Krsna Seyhodan with 4-19, who did the most damage with the ball, while Seecharran had 2-24.
ACS will play Everest at Everest today, while tomorrow they come up against a Keemo Paul led Guyana X1 at Everest.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Team Mohamed’s speeds up track preparation

Team Mohamed’s speeds up track preparation

Mar 21, 2022

GMR&SC Return to Quarter Mile… Kaieteur News – One week remains before the highly anticipated Return to Quarter Mile drag race meet is staged and fans and racers alike are licking...
Read More
Shomari Wiltshire is the new Men’s Champion – Fernandes reclaims Women’s crown

Shomari Wiltshire is the new Men’s Champion...

Mar 21, 2022

Curtis Dey cops senior title, Spencer is female winner

Curtis Dey cops senior title, Spencer is female...

Mar 21, 2022

Kevin Christian again among the runs as Police beat GNIC

Kevin Christian again among the runs as Police...

Mar 21, 2022

Bel Air decimate Everest in GCA’s U-19 Cricket

Bel Air decimate Everest in GCA’s U-19 Cricket

Mar 21, 2022

Ganesh, Seyhodan lead USA team to win over Chesney

Ganesh, Seyhodan lead USA team to win over

Mar 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]