Ganesh, Seyhodan lead USA team to win over Chesney

ACS Guyana tour…

By Sean Devers in Berbice

Kaieteur News – On a sun kissed day in the agriculture setting of the Chesney Cricket ground in Corentyne Berbice, the American Cricket Society (ACS) registered their third consecutive victory when they beat the home team by 152 runs to maintain their unbeaten streak on their eight-match tour of Guyana.With the branches of Coconut trees swaying in a very strong breeze and a good sized and vocal gathering, which included National players Jonathon Foo, Nial Smith and Gudakesh Motie along with the BCB President, watched as ACS reached 286 in their 35 overs.

The 35-year-old Karran Ganesh fashioned a delightful unbeaten 92 from 58 balls with eight fours and six sixes on a track with good pace and carry and a lush green outfield.

Ganesh got good support from openers Randall Wilson who hit four fours in his 34 and Askaya Homraj who contributed 24 with three fours and a six, while Kevin Boodie whose 34 was decorated with a four and four sixes.

Narine Deonarine had 4-45 for Chesney who lost an early wicket before Imran Khan, who played in Guyana’s winning Sanford T20 team, hit a Breezy 21 with a four and two sixes but once he was dismissed it was 45-2.

But only Yourdon Gurdyal with an entertaining 31 towards the end reached double figures as Jacobs had 2-22 to take his tally the nine from three matches.

But it left-arm spinner Krsna Seyhodan with 4-19, who did the most damage with the ball, while Seecharran had 2-24.

ACS will play Everest at Everest today, while tomorrow they come up against a Keemo Paul led Guyana X1 at Everest.