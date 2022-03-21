Latest update March 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Fishermen robbed at gunpoint while offloading boat

Mar 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Five fishermen, returning from sea on Saturday, were robbed at gunpoint by two bandits while offloading their boat at Goed Fortuin on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).
The men, ages 61, 59, 55, 47 and 44, told Region Three police that they were robbed during the wee hours of Saturday. They recalled that as they were offloading their boat, two men armed with a gun and a knife approached them and stuck them up.
The bandits relieved them of $303,000 in cash and two cellphones before making their escape. According to investigators, the suspects are known perpetrators. Investigations are ongoing.

