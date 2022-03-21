Farmer arrested for shooting in public space

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday night arrested a farmer of Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and seized his shotgun for allegedly discharging a round in public.

He was identified as 57-year-old Imran Khan, a licensed firearm holder. Police received reports around 22:15 hrs that Khan was seen shooting off his 12-guage shotgun.

Ranks were dispatched to his home but when confronted with the allegation, Khan denied. However, a spent shell found in his yard by the ranks landed him in water and he was arrested and taken into custody.

According to the ranks, they found the empty shell some 200 meters away from public space.