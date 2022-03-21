Curtis Dey cops senior title, Spencer is female winner

Cheddi and Janet Jagan Memorial cycle road race

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Curtis Dey won the senior men’s title while Clivecia Spencer took the female crown when the 22nd annual Cheddi and Janet Jagan Memorial cycle road race was held yesterday.

Dey recovered from a sedate start at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara and kept his composure as the race proceeded to Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo before returning to point of origin.

Dey managed to keep up with the bunch and started his attack at Ruimzeight on their way back before sprinting to victory in the last 100 meters to win the event which covered 45 miles, for the second time in his career. He clocked one hour 41 minutes 34.75 seconds.

Deeraj Garbarran took the runner up spot, while Andre Green placed third; Christopher Griffith was fourth followed by Geron Williams and Paul De Nobrega.

Clivecia Spencer won the female title ahead of Denise Jeffery and Marica Dick in that order. Mario Washington won the junior category, while Alexander Leung placed second and Sherwin Sampson third. Robin Persaud took the top podium spot in the veteran division while Alexis Mendez was second and Paul Choo Wee Nam placed third.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the event, Dey said he worked hard for the event and was confident of winning the title. “I executed well in the race, I was under a lot of pressure at the beginning and I had a lot of work to do. I didn’t take any primes because I realised I can get injured, so I kept looking at the clock and stepped up accordingly,” he added. Dey explained that he had to work along with Garbarran and credited him for his efforts. He showered praises on the Almighty and expressed gratitude to his parents and sponsors. Spencer said she put in a lot work prior to the race and was confident of doing well. She expressed gratitude to her parents and supporters.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud said he is pleased to see that cycling in region three is being resuscitated. He gave the assurance that the sport will once again become a norm across Guyana and thanked the cyclists, members of the Guyana Police Force and organisers. “We will try our utmost best to bring the corporate sponsors on board not only for prize money but also for sponsorship of the cyclists,” he stated.

Persaud also lauded the female cyclists.

Former NSC chairman Neil Kumar lauded the cyclists and said he will ensure the annual training programme returns to the National Park. The event was sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise and Joe Jagmohan and was organised by Coach Hassan Mohamed.