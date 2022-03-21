Bel Air decimate Everest in GCA’s U-19 Cricket

Shidpersaud (65) & Gainda (4-2) shine

Kaieteur News – Led by a solid half century from Nicholas Shidpersaud, Bel Air on Saturday at the Queen’s College ground, decimated Everest by a whopping 230-runs in the Georgetown Cricket Associations’ Ramchand Auto Spars, Survival Group of Companies & Trophy Stall U-19 50overs cricket tournament.

Shidpersaud’s 65 included five fours and a six as Bel Air amassed a massive 320-8 off 50 overs which is highest total ever made in a GCA youth tournament.

Everest were then skittled out for 90 as Ajay Gainda spearheaded the destruction with 4-2 while there were two wickets each for Neelan Bani and Jadesh Dowlatram.

After Kush Seegobin was run out for a duck, Nityanand Matura and Varun Mangal were beginning to build a partnership before Mangal was removed by Dowlatram to trigger a collapse despite the fight shown by Matura who hit four fours and six in his 34, but nobody else apart from Vishal Persaud who made 14, offered any resistance.

Once Matura was dismissed by Bani and Persaud was run out, the five batters all failed to score as Gainda ripped through the middle and lower order like a sharp knife cutting butter.

Earlier, Lawrence Pellew who smashed six fours and two sixes in 48 and Anthony Khan whose run-a-ball 24 included three sixes gave Bel Air a rollicking start.

Rudranauth Kissoon with a cameo 35 with three fours and six, 37 with three fours and six from Mark Sukhai, an explosive unbeaten 26 from 12 balls with three boundaries which included two sixes from Sasenarine Harricharran added impetus.

Harricharran and Asif Mohammed 11 not out featured in an unfinished ninth wicket stand to take Bel Air, aided by 46 extras, to their record total.

Vishal Persaud 2-62 and Kevin Rameshwar 2-42 were the most successful bowlers for Everest. (Sean Devers)