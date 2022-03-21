Albion/Port Mourant Estate’s production exceeds weekly target

Kaieteur News – Despite the difficulties facing the ailing sugar sector, the Albion/Port Mourant Estate is in the spotlight having surpassed its sugar production target for the week ending March 19, 2022.

A Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) press release said that the estate exceeded its target by 7.9 percent for the week owing to better attendance and productivity among other factors.

The company said that, “Despite the challenges posed by the intermittent rainfall, almost 30 mm during this week, which has stalled the Estate’s mechanical harvesting operations, the Estate was able to leverage on the improved cane quality, better harvesters’ attendance and increased human productivity on the fields to push past the weekly target.”

“As a result of this achievement, qualified employees who worked 80 percent or more days available for the week, of Albion/Port Mourant Estate will benefit from an additional day’s pay, tax free.”

GuySuCo said that the corporation at the commencement of the first crop, 2022, introduced an improved Personal Performance Incentive (PPI) Scheme, which saw cane harvesters responding positively, thus improving attendance and productivity.

“This PPI handsomely reward each worker progressively as they improve their productivity with some workers adding more than G$15,000 to their weekly pay packet this week. The Corporation has also implemented a similar incentive scheme for the planters, fertilizing crew and chemical weed control workers,” GuySuCo said.

“I want to thank management and workers for achieving this weekly production incentive. With this, we will have more money for our families and I would like to encourage all workers to come out and let us achieve more weekly targets in the future at Albion Estate,” a cane harvester of the 15B Albion/Port Mourant gangs, Omadat Seecharan was quoted as saying after receiving the work incentive.

GuySuCo said that the Weekly Production Incentive (WPI) is one of several initiatives in place to boost employees’ productivity and was implemented on May 13, 1989. The payment of a WPI is based on the individual Estate’s achievement of one hundred percent or more of its weekly sugar production target.

“Once the target is achieved, employees on the Estate receive one additional day’s pay. If the Estate’s achievement is one hundred and thirty percent or more of its target, then employees on the Estate will receive two days’ pay. The Executive Management of GuySuCo congratulates the management and workers of Albion/Port Mourant Estate and urges all employees of grinding estates to strive towards the achievement of WPIs.”