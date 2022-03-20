World’s largest real estate franchise Keller Williams expands to Guyana

– eager to capitalise on record-breaking oil growth

Kaieteur News – Keller Williams (KW) which is regarded as the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, recently announced that it would be expanding its operations to Guyana’s shores so as to capitalise on the nation’s record breaking oil growth.

KW specifically stated that it has awarded a new master franchise in Guyana which would be led by Regional Operating Principal, Stefan John, KW Guyana. The local base is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2021, KW was keen to note that it had increased sales volume by 88.7 percent outside of the U.S. and Canada to US$12.1 billion, compared to 2020 and hopes to maximise these sales following its expansion to Guyana.

William E. Soteroff, President of Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), recently shared, “As of March 1, we now have more than 15,000 agents across 54 worldwide regions, representing a strong foundation to continue to expand our market share aggressively in 2022.”

“We are thrilled to announce we’re in business with Stefan, a phenomenal leader who is poised to build and embody our culture in Guyana, our ninth master franchise in South America.”

He added, “Stefan and his core leadership understands our disruptive model and how it allows agents to thrive.”

A seasoned entrepreneur, John founded D&J Group Inc., a company focused on logistics and real estate services catering to the oil and gas industry. With nearly a decade of experience facilitating real estate brokerage services throughout Guyana, John is believed to be a well-established business leader in Guyana.

“The real estate market is growing bigger than any other industry besides oil and gas in Guyana,” said John. “KW will be the preferred agency that everyone goes to, mainly because the agents will be trained better than anyone else.”

“The technology is also positioned well ahead of the competitive set, and our marketing will be unmatched because of what KW offers to franchise holders,” said John.

Kaieteur News understands that KWW is currently exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Core criteria for new licensees starts with having a qualified leadership team grounded in the Keller Williams culture; the company also strives for government, banking and judicial system stability and a higher maturity level for a real estate market.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW’s regions include: Albania, Argentina, Aruba, Belgium, Belize, Bermuda, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Dubai, UAE, France, Greece, Guyana, Honduras, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Morocco, Nicaragua, Northern Cyprus, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, São Paulo, Brazil, Serbia, Sint Maarten, Slovenia, Southern Africa, Spain, Suriname, Thailand, Turkey, Turks and Caicos, United Kingdom, Uruguay and Vietnam.

MORE ABOUT KELLER WILLIAMS

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams.

In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of kwx. kwx is composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage, Keller Offers, Keller Covered, Keller Title and The Partnership Programme.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.