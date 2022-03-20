Boat captain chopped, family beaten during Kimbia home invasion

Latest update March 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2022 News
Kaieteur News –
By Vanessa Braithwaite
Five masked men, who were armed with cutlasses, on Friday, March 18, 2022, chopped 33-year-old boat captain, Ryon Gladstone, and beat his family while invading their home located at Kimbia, Upper Demerara-Berbice, Region 10.
The men reportedly invaded the home to rob the family.
According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, the robbery occurred around 23:46hrs. The main victim, Gladstone, who owns a boat service in the community, was chopped to his back, stabbed to his shoulder and also suffered injuries to his head. His brother, sister-in-law and brother-in-law were beaten by the bandits.
Gladstone’s fiancée, Kayla Fredricks, said that he contacted her via a WhatsApp call while the five masked men were invading their premises.
“He called minutes to 12 and I heard screaming in the background. He said we are getting rob and to contact the police at New Amsterdam. I was on the phone with him until the internet was disconnected,” she related.
The woman said that she contacted the police in Region Six, but ranks there told her that they will deal with the matter on Saturday morning (the following day).
This publication was told that the bandits vandalised Gladstone’s home as they stole jewellery and an undisclosed sum of cash.
Fredricks said that she made several calls to persons in the village alerting them of what had transpired. Those persons reportedly accompanied her injured fiancé, as he pursued the bandits. However, the bandits managed to escape after abandoning the speedboat they had used.
Later it was discovered that the very boat was reported stolen one week ago.
Also, one of the five suspects has since been captured by the villagers and handed over to police.
It is being alleged that the boat captain and his family have been suffering at the hands of bandits for some time but no proper investigation had been conducted.
