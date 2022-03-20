WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY 2022 – GNBS COMMITTED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AS FOCUS IS PLACED ON DIGITAL FINANCE

Kaieteur News – On March 15, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) joined other Consumer Protection Bodies nationally and internationally to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day 2022. The theme chosen by Consumer International for this year’s observances is: ‘Fair Digital Finance’.

Even though the theme chosen this year may seem to have minimal relevance to the work and function of the GNBS, the Bureau recognises the far reaching implications of digital financial transactions which are categorised to be unfair to consumers. The GNBS unequivocally supports the view that for financial transactions to be fair they must be inclusive – allowing all to have access, and that these transactions must be safe and sustainable. Additionally, as advocacy grows and the requisite protective framework is put in place, our financial institutions are encouraged to expand on their range of digital financial services that will create the ease of transactions for consumers, and their staff as well.

Consumer protection continues to be the leading motive as to why the GNBS works to deliver its range of services across the length and breadth of Guyana. Since its establishment in March 1984, the GNBS has committed and has been at the forefront of consumer protection through facilitating the development and access to standards. The organisation also acts to make many of these standards compulsory. Compulsory standards provide technical requirements, which are enforced by various regulatory agencies including the Bureau, to protect the health and safety of consumers. Labelling standards are prime examples of compulsory standards.

Consumers are also protected through the verification of weighing and measuring instruments used in trade such as scales, masses, measures and fuel pumps. Accuracy and fitness for use are established when these instruments are taken through the verification process by the GNBS, and this prevents consumers from being cheated when making purchases.

Meanwhile, under the Product Compliance Programme, many consumer products are monitored by Inspectors of the GNBS for labelling and quality requirements. These products include household electrical appliances, cellular phones, gas stoves, electrical equipment and fittings and vehicular tyres. It is important to note that because of these product monitoring efforts yearly, many substandard products are prevented from getting into the hands of consumers.

Further, the Bureau continues to expand its capabilities to offer testing services, which ultimately protect consumers. Testing services offered by the GNBS include the testing of gold jewellery and concrete (hollow) blocks for quality. With quality, consumers get value for money.

Over the years, and more so since the start of 2022, the GNBS and other Consumer Protection Departments under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce have been collaboratively reaching out to consumers through outreaches to the outlying Regions, through radio programmes and other initiatives. These activities go a very far way in the delivery of consumer information and to garner their feedback. Many more of these collaborative consumer engagement activities will be conducted as the year progresses.

World Consumer Rights Day is observed annually, as a means of raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs. Celebrating the day is a chance to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest market abuses and social injustices, which undermine those rights.

For further information on this subject, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065 or 219-0064 or visit its website: www.gnbsgy.org