Systems in place for Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football

– GFF approval given as Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company sponsors first prize

Kaieteur News – Systems are falling into place for the return of the Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football tournament after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event, organised by former national footballer and Coach Lennox Arthur, has been held for some 40 years now and is in recognition of former Mayor of Georgetown Hamilton Green, who was also a former Prime Minister of Guyana. The current Mayor of Georgetown in Mayor Ubraj Narine.

The event gets underway on Sunday next, March 27th with the opening salvo of matches fixed for the Buxton ground on the East Coast of Demerara from 5:00pm. The tournament is set to conclude on Sunday April 24th at the Buxton ground with the quarter-finals, semis, third place playoff and Grand Finale.

At stake are prize money and the respective trophies with a first prize of $600,000, second prize $300,000, third $200,000 and fourth $100,000 on offer.

Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company has committed to the winning purse of $600,000 and Organiser Lennox Arthur has expressed pleasure at them coming on board.

A number of other business entities have also signaled their intent to aid the event and among them are: IPA, DDL, Digicel, Johil, John Fernandes, General Equipment, Busta, GTT, Namilco, Macorp, New Thriving, Sattar Gafoor, B. Megan, Pritipaul Singh, Ready Mix, Eddie Bobcat, Silvie’s, Caribbean Containers, E Networks, Super Bet, Cummings Electrical, China Trading, Dave Lumber yard and Schlumberger.

Arthur expressed gratitude for all the help he has received so far from the sponsors and those to come on board. He noted the assistance was much needed following the recent covid19 pandemic and is heartened by the return of football and other sports. He thanked the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for their approval of the event and noted that many fringe players will be on show along with a few standouts adding flavour to the event and giving fans to see some of the talent available.

The recent lifting of some covid19 restrictions will see the much needed return of fans to the games.

The tournament fixtures, rules and teams competing have been recent released and the teams have ballooned to 48. Games will be played at the Buxton, Georgetown Football Club and Den Amstel grounds on the 24th March (Buxton), April 3, 10 (FGC), 17 (Den Amstel) and 24 (Buxton).

Among some of the team involved in this Inter Ward/Village setup: West Demerara – Den Amstel, Uitvlugt, Pouderoyen, Stewartville, Wales, Sara Lodge, West Side Masters, Belle West All Stars and Back Street Kings.

East Coast – Mahaica, Brush Dam, Buxton Youth Developers, Melanie, Ann’s Grove, Golden Grove, Beterverwagting (BV), Victoria, Plaisance, Lilliendaal and Turkeyen.

Georgetown – Charlestown, Campbellville, Bourda All Stars, Road Warriors, Tucville and Sparta Boss.

East Bank – Timehri, Mocha and Agricola.

Berbice – New Amsterdam, Mahaicony and Airy Hall All Stars.

The rules governing this tournament that makes it interesting and exciting is the no offside rule and teams are allowed five substitutions. The games are of two 20-minute halves for a 40-minute duration. The tournament is a straight knockout one with no extra time being played. A tie at the end of regulation would result in the teams dueling in the dreaded sudden death penalty shootout.

All other FIFA rules apply and the Referee is the sole authority of these games. Teams showing up late beyond a reasonable time determined by the organisers will be disqualified and their game forfeited via the walkover route.

The opening games on March 27 at Buxton will see Mahaica against 50 United, Church versus Golden Grove, Victoria battle Melanie, Buxton Youth Developers tangle with BV, Friendship Front oppose Paradise and Brusche Dam take on Haslington. The respective winners of these matches will tangle in further elimination action to determine who advances.

The next playing date; April 3 set for the GFC will see Timehri versus City Strikers, Soesdyke against Lilliendaal, Kuru Kururu battle Turkeyen, Mocha engage Plaisance, Ann’s Grove tackle Agricola and Diamond battle Belle West Stars. The winners will again battle in a playoff to see who moves forward.