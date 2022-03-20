Rikhi & Williams score fifties while Jacobs bag 4 wickets ACS beat Enmore by 44 runs on Guyana tour

Latest update March 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News –
By Sean Devers
Watched by a small but vocal crowd on a humid day yesterday at the Enmore Community Centre ground, ACS registered their second consecutive victory on their seven-match tour, with a 44-run win against the host.
ACS lost Randel Wilson; bowled by Ramjeet Harilall off the second ball of the innings but recovered to reach 214-8 with Dominique Rikhi following up his 48 on Friday with a well complied 66 from 55 balls with four fours.
Rikhi, with two ODIs under his belt, shared in a 63-run stand with Kevin Boodie who smashed a quick-fire 41 from 39 balls with a four and four sixes and 84 with Jamaican Orin Williams who clobbered three fours and fours sixes in a pugnacious 50.
Trinson Carmichael (20), Karran Ganesh (17) and Askaya Homraj (12) reached double figures.
Satish Jagnarine and Chaitram Balgobin took three wickets each for Enmore who were bowled out 170 with Vishwanauth Ramlakhan making an accomplished unbeaten 54 from 59 balls with three boundaries, while Chaitram Balgobin (20) was the only other batter to reach 20.
Jamaican leg spinner Damion Jacobs followed up his three wickets in the first match with 4-33.
Today the visitors will travel to Berbice where they will oppose Chesney from 12 noon.
