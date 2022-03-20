Ramdhani siblings reach semis of Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association Nat’l C/ships

Latest update March 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Narayan Ramdhani, after winning the coveted All Canadian Award 2022, advanced to semi-finals for Men’s Singles at the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association (CCAA) National Championships. He was previously awarded Athlete of the Year and All Conference Award at the Provincial Championships held recently.
His younger sister, Priyanna Ramdhani, also advanced to the Semi-finals for Women’s Doubles with partner Abbey Taylor.
The National Championships Day one started Thursday March 17, 2022 with the Group/Round Robin round and continued Friday. The siblings both advanced to the semi-finals round (knock-out) being in the top four in their respective category.
