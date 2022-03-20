Inniss hits 112 in ESCL over-40 competition

Kaieteur News – Lloyd Inniss hit an impressive 115 for Queenstown Tigers against hosts Hibernia Strikers last Sunday in the continuation of the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40-overs, 20-overs competition in Region Two, Essequibo Coast.

But Hibernia Strikers came out victorious by two wickets. Queenstown Tigers made a challenging 211-9 from the allotment of 20-overs while Hibernia Strikers responded with 214-8 in the penultimate over.

Curtis Russell supported the pugnacious Inniss with 21 as Mohamed Fizul grabbed 2-9 from three overs.

When Hibernia Strikers batted, Gobin Chandrika led the way with 66. Dexter Grant captured two wickets for 25 runs from 1.5 overs, delivering for the Tigers.

Across at Affiance, Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) defeated Devonshire Castle Sports Club (DCSC) by two wickets.

DCSC only made an inadequate 142-6 from the 20-overs while CCC replied with 145-8 in the 15th over.

Former Essequibo Inter-county player Prashad Mahadeo made a top-score for the winner with 32, while Eshwar Singh chipped in with 27. Wayne Moore snatched 2-27 from his four overs.

In DCSC’s innings, Antonio Persaud made 71 and the experienced Basil Persaud (unrelated) scoring 20. Ekie Baksh and Patrick Rooplall collected two wickets apiece.

And also at Hibernia facility, Ravens Sports Club (RSC) got the better of Sunriser Masters by 64 runs.

RSC rattled up a respectable 212-8 in their 20-overs and then dismissed the Masters’ Boys for 148 in the 16th over.

Veteran and prominent softball player Ramesh Narine struck 97 for RSC while the consistent Fazeer Khan made 48.

For Sunriser Masters, Gopaul Deen and Shivsankar Bissoon scored 29 and 26 respectively.

The competition is set to continue today with three more matches. CCC will collide with Hibernia Strikers while Queenstown Tigers do battle with RSC and Sunriser Masters take on DCSV.