GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… 16 and counting Surinamese competitors confirmed

– Palm Court and Windjammer support

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) ‘Quarter Mile Return’ Drag Race meet is set for next Sunday, and it will be a showdown between drivers from Guyana and Suriname, the renewal of an age-old rivalry.

According to the organisers, several leading cars and drivers from Suriname have already confirmed their participation in the event.

President of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, Rameez Mohamed, shared with the media that a total of 16 competitors from our Dutch-speaking neighbours, Suriname are about to make the trek across the border to South Dakota for some 1320 action.

Meanwhile, support from cooperate Guyana continues to pour in for the event with signing on to the premier drag race meet, Palm Court and Windjammer International Hotel and Restaurant joining the sponsorship list.

GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed iterated these companies’ usual willingness to support motor sports locally.

”Palm Court and Windjammer are companies that are always ready to rally behind motor racing. They usually help in whatever way they can and this time around, it’s a great effort from both of them.”

Tickets for this highly anticipated meet go on sale on Thursday and cost $2000 for adults and $500 for kids and can be purchased at the following locations.

GMR&SC OFFICE; Albert Street, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Motor Trend Service Center; Area L Foulis Public Road E.C.D ,West Coast Customs wash bay; Vreed-en-hoop, W.C.D, Homeline Furnishing; 592 New Amsterdam, Berbice, Sukhpaul’s Business Enterprise & Auto Sales; Lot 7-8 Stands New Amsterdam, Berbice and Sukhpaul’s Service Station, Corriverton, Berbice.