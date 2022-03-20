GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… 16 and counting Surinamese competitors confirmed

Latest update March 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2022 Sports
– Palm Court and Windjammer support
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) ‘Quarter Mile Return’ Drag Race meet is set for next Sunday, and it will be a showdown between drivers from Guyana and Suriname, the renewal of an age-old rivalry.
According to the organisers, several leading cars and drivers from Suriname have already confirmed their participation in the event.
President of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, Rameez Mohamed, shared with the media that a total of 16 competitors from our Dutch-speaking neighbours, Suriname are about to make the trek across the border to South Dakota for some 1320 action.
Meanwhile, support from cooperate Guyana continues to pour in for the event with signing on to the premier drag race meet, Palm Court and Windjammer International Hotel and Restaurant joining the sponsorship list.
GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed iterated these companies’ usual willingness to support motor sports locally.
”Palm Court and Windjammer are companies that are always ready to rally behind motor racing. They usually help in whatever way they can and this time around, it’s a great effort from both of them.”
Tickets for this highly anticipated meet go on sale on Thursday and cost $2000 for adults and $500 for kids and can be purchased at the following locations.
GMR&SC OFFICE; Albert Street, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Motor Trend Service Center; Area L Foulis Public Road E.C.D ,West Coast Customs wash bay; Vreed-en-hoop, W.C.D, Homeline Furnishing; 592 New Amsterdam, Berbice, Sukhpaul’s Business Enterprise & Auto Sales; Lot 7-8 Stands New Amsterdam, Berbice and Sukhpaul’s Service Station, Corriverton, Berbice.
Mar 20, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has hit the ball running and has tackled yet another technical aspect which will assist in their advancement in the football fraternity when...
Mar 20, 2022
Mar 20, 2022
Mar 20, 2022
Mar 20, 2022
Mar 20, 2022
The difference historically between the working class praxis of the PPP and the PNC is that the PPP never compromised its... more
The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has long faced a credibility crisis. But its trustworthiness, reliability and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]