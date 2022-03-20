GFF hosts inaugural Competition Management Workshop

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has hit the ball running and has tackled yet another technical aspect which will assist in their advancement in the football fraternity when they hosted the first ever Competition Management Workshop yesterday at the GFF Training Centre Annex, Providence.

The workshop was one on the Federation’s new ‘short’ season which has been crafted since the challenge pandemic protocols forced numerous planned activities into a deadlock.

At the event which was attended by members of the nine Regional Associations (RA), the President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, was on hand to observe and support every step of the way.

Forde, along with the conductors of the workshop, National Player Lakeisha Pearson and Assistant Technical Director Brian Joseph, briefed the participants in theoretical aspects of Competition Management then later put them to the test with an official match that featured the Guyana Under-16 and Under-20 Boys Teams.

Speaking with Forde who was quite elated to have the one-day programme engaged, he said: “We are working through all the protocols and management functions that are critical to the staging of a well-run competition.

So, this is being done because as you may be aware, the restrictions have been lifted, and we have received formal approval from the Government that we can bring football back to the pitch. It’s been almost 24 months since we’ve had any League or anything being played. So we are excited to do that.”

“We are taking advantage of the opportunity that we have now to ensure that our members are given the information and the tools to read a standard of competitions or original Association levels. So this workshop covers several presentations on best practices,” he added.

The GFF boss is fully aware that in any learning process, it will take some time to really come to terms with everything, but believes in their ability for the future.

He opined, when the workshop is completed they would like the participants to go back and interrogate these ideas with their clubs and other stakeholders and arrive at good decisions because what works for one RA may not work for the other.

Forde also found that of the nine RAs present, only three had persons with any experience of managing a competition. So he is certain there has been a sense of enlightenment.

From a step as such, Forde knows if these participants shows the aperture for the effective managing of competitions then a host of opportunities are abound, beginning with working alongside the Federation to host higher levels of tournaments.