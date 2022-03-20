GCB names Senior Squad to pay ACS in 40-Over match at Everest Tuesday

Latest update March 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mar 20, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – In an official release, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced a fifteen-man squad to face the American Cricket Society (ACS) in a one-off 40-Over match at the Everest Cricket Club ground on Tuesday March 22, 2022. The ACS senior team is currently in Guyana to play a series of matches.
The manager for the ACS is Terry Hastoo and assistant manager Charlton Senior. The ACS team includes Triston Carmichael, Karan Ganesh, Avin Gangadin, Akshay Homraj, Damion Jacobs, Amarnauth Persaud, Emanuel Seecharran, Dominique Rikki, Stefan Rampersaud and Randall Wilson., Orin Williams, Kevin Boodie and Yuvraj Dayal.
The Guyana Senior Team which was selected under the new chairman of senior selectors, Ravindranauth Seeram, is: Keemo Paul (Captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj (Vice Captain), Trevon Griffith, Akshaya Persaud, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Christopher Barnwell, Kevlon Anderson, Demitri Cameron, Kevin Sinclair, Kemol Savory, Anthony Adams, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu and Mavindra Dindyal. The manager is Albert Clements, Head Coach is Esuan Crandon and Assistant Coach Ryan Hercules.
The match starts at 10:30 hours.

