Garlic price gan raise

Kaieteur News – A man go home after a hard day’s work and he ask he wife fuh dish out he food. She obliged realising how tired he was.

De man put de fuss spoonful in he mouth and den spit it out. “Is wah happen to you?” he ask she, “Like yuh lose yuh touches with de cooking?”

He wife tell he how he nah gat no gratitude. She complain how she had to stand pun she foot all day fuh cook de food and dat was de thanks she get.

De man try fuh explain dat is de taste of de food he complaining about. To which de wife explain dat de food nah gat garlic because yuh nah get garlic fuh buy. One row start and it all because of de shortage of garlic.

It remind dem boys about de story of de man wah bin watching cricket all day pun TV while he wife doing all de wuk around de house. He finally get up and go and ask he wife wat she cook fuh dinner.

De wife get vex and accuse he of being a couch potato, sitting watching TV all day while she gat to do all de housework. “Ah can’t believe you’re asking me bout dinner right now! Imagine dat me nah deh home. Imagine dat I gone out of town. Fix yuhself yuh own dinner.”

So de man went to de kitchen and start to prepare a sumptuous meal. When he done, he sit down and eat.

De wife finally walk in just as he was finishing and she ask him “Yuh fix something fuh me fuh eat? Where is mine?”

“Huh? I thought you were out of town.”

Talk half and prepare fuh pay more fuh garlic!