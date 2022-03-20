Earth Hour 2022 calls on Guyanese to ‘Shape Our Future’

Kaieteur News – On March 26th at 20:30 hrs., Guyana will again join the global movement of Earth Hour by switching off in solidarity with the planet and the natural world. This year, WWF-Guianas, its partners, and supporters will be combating plastic pollution for the protection of the marine environment.

This is according to a release shared by WWF-Guianas’ Communications Officer, Kemptorne Daly, which states, “We seek to create and raise nationwide awareness through the promotion of environmentally focused actions such as a plastic art project, and a coast clean up activity.”

Taking place at a particularly crucial time for the planet, Earth Hour, the release added, invites people to take a stand and signal their support for a nature-positive future. An issue of local and global concern is that of plastic pollution. Studies have predicted that plastic pollution is set to quadruple by the year 2050, potentially setting a 50-fold increase in toxic microplastic concentration in the environment by the end of the century.

There is hope however, as WWF has called on world leaders to establish an ambitious global treaty to address plastic pollution, and UN Member states at the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2) have unanimously agreed to develop a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution.

Earth Hour in Guyana seeks to build on this momentum, by encouraging people to take action for our oceans and stop plastic pollution. As the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, Earth Hour is set to once again unite millions of people around the world to show their commitment to the planet. “We are still adapting to the impacts of COVID-19 and in the face of growing global instability, owing to the conflict in Ukraine, Earth Hour 2022 aims to signal the end of “business as usual” and herald in a new era that puts people and the planet first,” the release added.

PLASTIC ART PROJECT AND THE COASTAL CLEAN-UP

Earth Hour in Guyana will see various activities and events designed to raise nationwide awareness through public discussions, and environmentally focused activities. Also, encouraging and promoting innovative ideas for countering plastics pollution.

To kick start the awareness activities “we have launched a ‘Plastic Art Project’ on March 12th that will end on March 23rd. The project is open to persons of all ages and gives the public a chance to get creative and showcase their artistic skills by transforming plastic bottles, bags,

covers, and other everyday plastic waste into beautiful works of art.”

The pieces of art submitted will be displayed on the night of Earth Hour Lights off event, with prizes being awarded to those participants.

On the day of Earth Hour, a plastic clean up activity is planned along the Kingston seawall from the Kitty roundabout to the Marriott Hotel, starting at 06:30hrs. The objectives of this activity are to: contribute to existing efforts of keeping our environment free of plastic waste, get people directly involved in the care for the environment, contribute to awareness-raising on the problem of plastic waste and influence change in behaviours towards the environment.

The clean-up exercise will see the recording of data on the amounts and types of trash collected. This data will be used to inform future public education and awareness activities. Registration for the clean-up activity is now open, where you can join as a team or individually.

“Earth Hour lights off is the moment when we encourage a collective pause to understand how our actions add up, building bridges for others to help strengthen and sustain current and future actions for nature,” the release outlines. “Lights off involve everyone: places of business, government buildings, people at home and other organisations.”

This year will be WWF’s first physical countdown event since the pandemic began. At the event, there is expected to be participation from multiple organisations, partners, and supporters, all united in symbolically switching off for the planet. The event is slated to be held on March 26 in the National Park with a 19:30hrs starting time. The event will be streamed live on E-Networks TV.

Earth Hour in Guyana is organised in partnership with the United Nations office in Guyana, and supported by Guyana Youth and Environment Network, Environmental Protection Agency, Seawalls and Beyond, Rotary Club of Georgetown Central, Protected Areas Commission, and Lion’s Club.

Visit Earth Hour 2022 | WWF (wwfguianas.org) to find out what is happening at Earth Hour in the Guianas and according to WWF, “This is our time to stand up for nature and help shape our future for generations to come.”