Boy, 12, drowns in trench at Black Bush Polder

Kaieteur News –

By Malisa Playter-Harry

On Friday, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after he reportedly drowned in a trench at Johanna, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

Dead is Hemraj Ramnauth, a student of J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School located on the Corentyne and a resident of Lot 88 Johanna, Black Bush Polder, Berbice.

According to reports, the lad left home early on Friday in the company of his 11-year-old friend to be part of the Phagwah celebrations in the village. Tragedy struck hours later, after he was taken into a trench by the friend and “let go”. It was revealed that Ramnauth did not know to swim but it is believed that the friend was not aware.

After letting go of his hand and leaving him there, Ramnauth reportedly started clamouring for help and eventually disappeared below the water’s surface.

His mother, Sadna Rambarran, said that Ramnauth’s younger brother saw what transpired.

“Me son can’t swim and he loose am in the trench and me lil son said he start holla fuh help and nobody na come and then two bai on a bicycle hear he and dem go in the water and bring he out but like he bin already stop breathe,” Rambarran said.

After fishing Ramnauth out of the trench, the boys rushed him to the Mibicuri Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A grieving Rambarran recounted to reporters the last moments she shared with her son.

She recalled that they enjoyed a humorous conversation together. He had told her that he did not want fried rice for lunch and requested that she prepare him potato curry with dhal puri instead.

Rambarran recalled that while she was preparing the meal he wanted, his friend came and invited him to play Phagwah in the village. The woman said that she allowed Ramnauth to go but had warned him to stay away from the trench. Little did she know that Ramnauth was not destined to return to eat the meal she lovingly prepared for him.

Not long after he left, Rambarran said she received a phone call informing her that Ramnauth had drowned. Ramnauth was described by his mother as a brilliant boy who wanted to become a doctor one day.

Police are investigating.