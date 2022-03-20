4 patients in COVID-19 ICU

Latest update March 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2022 News
– 2 new cases recorded
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that a total of four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, receiving treatment.
In the last assessed 24-hour period, the Ministry recorded two new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,183.
According to data provided in its latest dashboard, it revealed that there are 12 persons in institutional isolation, 129 are in home isolation and 12 are in institutional quarantine.
To date a total of 61,812 persons have recovered.
