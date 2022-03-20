Latest update March 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

4 patients in COVID-19 ICU

Mar 20, 2022 News

– 2 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that a total of four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, receiving treatment.
In the last assessed 24-hour period, the Ministry recorded two new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,183.
According to data provided in its latest dashboard, it revealed that there are 12 persons in institutional isolation, 129 are in home isolation and 12 are in institutional quarantine.
To date a total of 61,812 persons have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GFF hosts inaugural Competition Management Workshop

GFF hosts inaugural Competition Management Workshop

Mar 20, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has hit the ball running and has tackled yet another technical aspect which will assist in their advancement in the football fraternity when...
Read More
Systems in place for Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football

Systems in place for Annual Mayor’s Cup...

Mar 20, 2022

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… 16 and counting Surinamese competitors confirmed

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… 16 and...

Mar 20, 2022

Ramdhani siblings reach semis of Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association Nat’l C/ships

Ramdhani siblings reach semis of Canadian...

Mar 20, 2022

ACS Guyana tour… Rikki, spinners spur American team to 84-run win

ACS Guyana tour… Rikki, spinners spur...

Mar 20, 2022

Inniss hits 112 in ESCL over-40 competition

Inniss hits 112 in ESCL over-40 competition

Mar 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The GHRA lacks credibility

    The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has long faced a credibility crisis. But its trustworthiness, reliability and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]