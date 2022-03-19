Latest update March 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

US citizen goes missing after outing with friends

Mar 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Relatives of an American citizen, Rohan Kirpaul Mangra also known as Paul, are pleading with the public to assist them in locating him after he reportedly went missing on Tuesday last.

Missing American Citizen, Rohan Kirpaul Mangra

A reward of $1M is also being offered to anyone who might have knowledge of his whereabouts and can assist the relatives in finding him.
One of the relatives who spoke with Kaieteur News said that Mangra is 28-years-old and was last seen around 20:05hrs that day leaving his home located along UG Road, Cummings Lodge. He was reportedly heading out to hang with some friends dressed in a pair of cream pants and a green jersey.
A car had reportedly picked him from in front of Zintech Printer, a business place located at the corner of UG Road and Sixth Street Albertown but he never returned home. Calls and texts to his phone went unanswered and no one has seen him since then. A missing person’s report has since been filed with police and the American Embassy in Guyana has been notified.
Family members related that they are worried because it is unlike Mangra to not call them or turn off his phone.
Mangra, they said, had traveled from the United States a few months back to spend some time. He was scheduled to return sooner but had decided to stay a little while longer.
During his stay here, he would help around in the family business and for his leisure activities would be to meet up at friends and hang at the Giftland Mall.
If anyone knows where Mangra might be, they are asked to contact the nearest police station.

